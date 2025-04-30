Prince William uneasy about Meghan Markle using the HRH title? Duke-Duchess of Sussex’ ‘titles will be removed’ once…

Meghan Markle is making headlines after her appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. In the April 28 episode, podcast host Jamie Kern Lima shared the image of the gift basket she received from the Duchess of Sussex which had a note stating, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” The use of “Her/His Royal Highness” title sparked a debate which was alleged to be a violation of an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020, the had “made it clear they had agreed not to use the HRH titles at all, ever, in any capacity,” a former courtier informed the Daily Beast. According to the former courtier, Meghan Markle’s defence in using the title was “rubbish” which breached the terms of their exit from royal duties.

A Royal insider source claimed that the 43-year-old wife of Prince Harry violated an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II as indicated by the use of the HRH title to promote her personal brand ‘As Ever.’ It is alleged that Meghan is using her HRH title alongside her lifestyle products for their promotion.

Regarding the concerning issue of use of HRH title, the royal insider said, “Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t,” the Daily Beast reported.

Pointing to Prince William's disagreement with the use of HRH title, the insider added, “He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”

Claiming that Meghan Markle is exploiting King Charles' weakness in his final years, the insider said, "Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he (King Charles) is." The insider further noted, "She knows he won't do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found."