Prince William’s 10-word swipe on Meghan Markle made her ’feel like convicted felon’: Prince Harry

The bond between the two princes of British empires is not the same as it used to be and is becoming worse with time. According to Prince Harry, Prince William made a brutal 10-word swipe that made Meghan Markle 'feel like a convicted felon'.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, which was officially released in paperback earlier this week, Prince Harry detailed the fallout between him and his elder brother, Prince William.

In his memoir, the Dutch of Sussex claimed that his brother reportedly thought Meghan would find it 'difficult' to fit into the Royal Family, because she was an 'American actress after all'.

As per Express.UK, William reportedly had a conversation with Harry and told, "She’s an actress, after all, Harold. Anything can happen."

Speaking of the comment, Harry wrote: “One day, sitting together in his garden, he'd predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an 'American actress', a phrase he always managed to make sound like a 'convicted felon'.”

Not only this, Harry in his memoir added that William was always 'discouraging' about him even 'dating' Meghan.

He wrote, "It's too fast, he'd told me. Too soon."

Royals on meeting Meghan: Earlier in the docuseries, released in 2022 as part of their multi-million-pound deal with Netflix, Prince Harry had detailed the first time that Meghan met his family.

He had then said that the Royal family were surprised 'that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman'.

Speaking of the meeting, Harry said, as Express.UK noted, "I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves.