Princes William, Harry maintain a ‘distant presence’ at King Charles' coronation

At the coronation of their father, King Charles III , brothers Prince William and Prince Harry appeared to maintain a distance from each other, having not seen each other in eight months.

As reported by ABC News, William, accompanied by his wife and children, and Harry, who attended alone, did not appear to interact during the service at Westminster Abbey.

William, being the heir to the throne, arrived at the Abbey with his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, and their children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Harry, who is no longer a senior member of the royal family since stepping down in 2020, arrived at the coronation with his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. They sat roughly three rows behind Prince William and his family during the service.

Meghan Markle, Harry's wife, who holds the title of Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, did not attend the coronation and stayed back in California.

Harry's last public appearance with his royal family was at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September. In January, Harry released a book titled "Spare," which discussed tensions with his immediate family, especially William.

There has been no public response from Buckingham Palace, the office of Charles and Queen Camilla, or Kensington Palace, the office of William and Kate, regarding the allegations made by Harry in his book "Spare".

Harry's most recent visit to the UK was in March to attend a hearing in a British tabloid court case, but it is not known if he met with Charles or William during that trip.

Harry has expressed his desire to mend his relationship with his family before. "If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world," Harry said in a January interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan. "I genuinely believe that, and that's kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn't happen, then that's very sad."

Following the coronation ceremony, Harry was spotted exiting Westminster Abbey and getting into a car.

Harry, who is not a working royal, did not participate in the return procession to Buckingham Palace with the other members of the royal family. He also did not take part in the tradition of appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

According to sources who spoke with ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, Harry intends to return to California shortly after the coronation service.

The day of the coronation also happens to be the birthday of Harry and Meghan's son Archie, who is turning 4 years old.

Harry's appearance at the coronation, without Meghan, raised hopes of reconciliation among the royal family's fans.

According to Victoria Murphy, a royal contributor for ABC News, the chances of having a reconciliatory talk during the busy coronation weekend were low, but Harry's mere presence to support his father, Charles, was a positive step forward.