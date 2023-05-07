Princes William, Harry maintain a ‘distant presence’ at King Charles' coronation

Princes William, Harry maintain a ‘distant presence’ at King Charles' coronation2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Meghan Markle, Harry's wife, who holds the title of Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, did not attend the coronation and stayed back in California.
At the coronation of their father, King Charles III, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry appeared to maintain a distance from each other, having not seen each other in eight months.
