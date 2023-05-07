Princes William, Harry maintain a ‘distant presence’ at King Charles' coronation

Harry has expressed his desire to mend his relationship with his family before. "If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world," Harry said in a January interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan. "I genuinely believe that, and that's kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn't happen, then that's very sad."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}