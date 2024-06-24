Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, sustains minor injuries and concussion in an ’incident’: Buckingham Palace

Princess Anne has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery.

FILER - Britain's Princess Anne, the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery.
FILER - Britain’s Princess Anne, the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery. (AP)

Princess Anne, the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III, has sustained minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The Princess Royal sustained the injuries on Sunday evening and, according to the statement, remains in Bristol’s Southmead Hospital as a “precautionary measure”.

According to Associated Press (AP), there were horses on the estate and the senior royal is likely to have sustained minor head wounds in an incident involving one of them.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," the palace said in statement.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

The palace stressed that Princess Anne, one of the senior-most working royals as the monarch's sister, is “recovering well” and is in a comfortable condition.

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” it said, which implies a trip to Canada scheduled for the end of this week is now off.

The Princess will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow, which is organized by her brother to honor Emperor Naruhito of Japan. The Emperor is visiting the UK this week with his wife, Empress Masako.

Princess Anne was with her husband Sir Tim Laurence, her daughter Zara Tindall, and her brother Peter Phillips at the estate when the incident occurred. It is reported that Sir Tim Laurence accompanied his wife to the hospital.

 

