Princess Charlotte turns 11: Prince William, Kate Middleton release new portrait and family video to celebrate

A new portrait of Princess Charlotte has been released by the Prince and Princess of Wales to mark their daughter’s 11th birthday, offering royal watchers a fresh glimpse of the young royal as she reaches another milestone year.
The photograph, shared on official social media accounts on Saturday, shows Princess Charlotte smiling in a field of flowers during what is understood to have been a recent family holiday in Cornwall.
Alongside the portrait, Prince William and Catherine posted the message: “Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday! (sic)”
Later in the day, the royal couple shared a short video clip showing Princess Charlotte enjoying time on the beach with the family’s two English Cocker Spaniels, giving the public a rare look at her life away from official royal duties. The accompanying message read: “Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today! (sic)”
Dressed casually in a striped jumper and jeans, the image presents a relaxed and natural look, continuing the family’s increasingly informal style for birthday portraits. The picture was taken by photographer Matt Porteous, who has captured several private family moments for the Wales family in recent years.
Born on 2 May 2015 at St Mary’s Hospital in London, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the second child and only daughter of Prince William and Catherine. She is currently third in line to the British throne, behind her father and elder brother Prince George. She also holds a unique place in royal history as the first British princess to retain her position in the line of succession after the birth of a younger brother, following reforms to succession laws.
Charlotte has increasingly become one of the most closely watched younger members of the Royal Family, known for her confident public appearances and strong resemblance to both her mother and late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.