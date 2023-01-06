Princess Diana’s ‘maths was off’, here's why Prince Harry said this

British Royal Prince Harry's memoir Spare was leaked ahead of its 10 January release in which he suggested that his late mother Princess Diana’s “maths was off".
Harry was giving the reference when her mother famously said in an interview that there were “three people" in her marriage to King Charles, while she was referring to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Harry wrote, “She left Willy and me out of the equation."
“We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects," Prince Harry writes.
In April 2005, King Charles eventually married Camilla. This took place after Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 following her divorce with then Prince Charles.
As per details, the divorce came after years of an unhappy marriage.
In the memoir, Harry noted that he and his brother Prince William were dissuaded from asking any investigation into their mother Prince Diana's death to be reopened.
Prince Harry writes, “Especially the summary conclusion, that our mother's driver was drunk and, as a result, that was the only cause of the accident. It was simplistic and absurd."
“Even if the man had been drinking, even if he had been drunk, he wouldn't have had any problem driving through such a short tunnel. Unless paparazzi were following him and dazzled him," Prince Harry said.
Prince Harry said in the book, while expressing his anger over his mother's death, wrote, "“Why had those paparazzi got off lightly? Why weren't they in prison? Who had sent them? And why weren't those people in jail either? What other reason could there be apart from corruption and cover-ups being the order of the day?"
“We agreed on all those questions, and also what we should do next. We would issue a statement, asking jointly for the investigation to be reopened. We might call a press conference. Those who decided dissuaded us," he added.
