A new coffee-table book called Letters to Trump is set to showcase a collection of letters sent to Donald Trump by celebrities, with some commentary. The book requires little effort or actual writing by the former president and provides him with an opportunity to boast about the famous people he knows.

However, Winning Team Publishing has taken things further by promoting the book as a chance to see Trump humiliate his famous enemies. This marketing strategy has earned Trump a posthumous public insult from Princess Diana via her brother Earl Charles Spencer.

Initially, the book was presented as a peek into celebrities’ private correspondence. However, in an interview promoting the book on Breitbart, Trump and his son Don Jr. implied that the book would expose how “every one" of the celebrities included in the book used to suck up to him.

Trump bragged about the book, saying readers would see a fascinating life and that he knew all the celebrities in the book, and “every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**". Don Jr. echoed this, stating that the book showed how phoney their newfound disdain for his father truly was.

After this, the Trumps accidentally dragged Princess Diana into their argument. Although they did not specifically mention her in the interview, her name was mentioned immediately before Trump’s quote, along with various other unwitting contributors such as Queen Elizabeth II, Clint Eastwood, Michael Jackson and Ronald Reagan.

This prompted a scathing response from Earl Charles Spencer, who claimed on Twitter that when he discussed the mogul with his sister, she “clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure."

“Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his arse", since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate inNew York - she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure," he wrote.

It seems that Winning Team Publishing's marketing strategy of humiliating Trump's enemies has backfired, causing Princess Diana to be inadvertently insulted. This incident has brought into question the tastefulness of publishing private correspondence for profit and using it to attack former acquaintances.