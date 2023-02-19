Princess Diana’s private letter says she ‘would never have consented’ for divorce with Charles if she knew…
‘...today I’m on my knees,’ says one of the private letters of Princess Diana.
Princess Diana’s private letters have always been of public interest. The trend continues as a set of handwritten letters by the late princess was sold for a hefty price. The set, named “Diana, The Private Correspondence of a Princess", is an “astonishing, confidential collection of 32 highly personal letters and cards written by the Princess of Wales to two of her closest friends".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×