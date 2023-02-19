Princess Diana’s private letters have always been of public interest. The trend continues as a set of handwritten letters by the late princess was sold for a hefty price. The set, named “Diana, The Private Correspondence of a Princess", is an “astonishing, confidential collection of 32 highly personal letters and cards written by the Princess of Wales to two of her closest friends".

These letters have been treasured by Susie and Tarek Kassem for more than 25 years as close friends of Diana. The Princess of Wales they knew best is reflected in them, as is the exceptional and loving relationship they shared with her, says the item description at Lay’s Auctions.

Lay's Auctions says it has observed how happy people are to have the chance to purchase Diana’s handwritten letters; they compare it to possessing a priceless relic of a saint.

The Kassems do not want to entrust their children or grandkids with the ownership of these important documents. So, they decided to sell the letters and donate the money raised to a few causes that Susie and Diana cared much about.

Since Princess Diana's death, the public's obsession with her has rarely subsided. In particular, something as intimate as her own. Time itself cannot contain Diana's “electrifying presence", says the British auctioneer.

Susie and Tarek feel “extremely privileged" to have had the chance to get to know Diana so well, as per the item description. The extraordinary impact Diana had on everyone she came into contact with, whether on the street, theatre, restaurant or anywhere else never ceased to astound the Kassems during their friendship, it adds.

As the entire set was sold for £141,150 ( ₹1.4 crore), another letter that was sold for £23,000 ( ₹22 lakh) says: “If I had known a year ago what I’d experience going through this divorce, I’d never have consented, it’s desperate and ugly."

Diana, in one of the letters from April 1996 that was sold for £12,500 ( ₹12 lakh), apologised for skipping an opera outing with the Kassems citing her devastation about the split from then-Prince Charles. Sometimes it's too tough to maintain one's composure, she wrote in the letter while saying, “...today I’m on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous."

