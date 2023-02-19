Diana, in one of the letters from April 1996 that was sold for £12,500 ( ₹12 lakh), apologised for skipping an opera outing with the Kassems citing her devastation about the split from then-Prince Charles. Sometimes it's too tough to maintain one's composure, she wrote in the letter while saying, “...today I’m on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous."