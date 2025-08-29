Princess Diana's 1991 time capsule discovered at London Children's hospital

A time capsule sealed by Princess Diana more than three decades ago has been unearthed during redevelopment work at a London hospital, CNN reported.

The capsule, buried in 1991 at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH), was uncovered as part of preparations for a new state-of-the-art cancer centre. Staff members who were either born in 1991 or were already working at the hospital that year were invited to participate in the special moment.

Inside, the capsule housed a collection of nostalgic items that reflected the early 1990s: a pocket-sized television, a Kylie Minogue music CD, seeds from trees, British coins, a solar-powered calculator, a holographic snowflake, recycled paper, and even a European passport.

Time capsule items including a pocket television, a solar-powered calculator, a collection of British coins, some tree seeds in a bottle, a snowflake hologram, a sheet of recycled paper, a European passport and a Kylie Minogue CD.

For Janet Holmes, a Senior Health Play Specialist who has been with GOSH since 1991, the discovery was deeply personal. “Seeing the pocket TV again brought back such memories. I remember buying one for my husband when he was driving coaches around the country. Back then, they were considered a luxury,” she said in a statement released by the hospital.

Princess Diana, who became president of GOSH in 1989, was closely associated with the hospital and often visited children receiving treatment there. She personally attended the time capsule ceremony in March 1991, when the hospital laid the foundation for its Variety Club Building. The items inside were chosen by two winners of a nationwide contest, who were asked to select objects that best represented life in the 1990s.

For many at the hospital, the capsule’s discovery was not just about history, but also a moment of connection. Rochana Redkar, a Clinical Fellow in the Paediatric Haematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, said, “I had just joined GOSH six months ago, and it felt surreal to be part of unearthing something buried the same year I was born.”