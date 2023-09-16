Princess Diana's ‘Black Sheep’ sweater, expected to fetch ₹65 lakh, sells for ₹9.1 crore1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Princess Diana's iconic sweater has sold for $1.1 million at Sotheby's auction.
Sotheby's auction house recently revealed that an item of clothing worn by the late Princess Diana broke auction records, with the final price skyrocketing to a staggering ₹9.1 crore ($1.1 million). A last-minute frenzy saw the price leap from a mere ₹1.5 crore ($190,000) to its final sum, all within the concluding 15 minutes of the two-week event. In June, the auction was expected to fetch ₹65 lakh.