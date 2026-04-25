Princess Kate gets candid on public speaking struggles in viral video: 'I find these environments...'

Catherine, Princess of Wales offered a glimpse into the realities of royal life during a recent reception at Buckingham Palace, admitting that large public gatherings can be challenging for her.

Speaking to attendees at the event held on 21 April, the Princess of Wales said she finds crowded environments difficult to navigate.

“I find these environments to be really hard,” she said, according to fan-recorded footage that surfaced on social media.

She added that her naturally soft voice makes it even more difficult to be heard in such settings. “I've also got a very soft voice, so I always get told, ‘Speak up a bit louder!’”

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

A familiar challenge for the royal

This is not the first time Princess Kate has spoken about her discomfort with public speaking.

Also Read | Epstein Files: Ro Khanna calls on King Charles to meet survivors during US visit

According to The Guardian, after delivering her first official speech as a working royal in 2012, she described the experience as nerve-wracking.

Advertisement

“I find doing speeches nerve-wracking,” she had said at the time.

Despite these challenges, she has continued to take on speaking engagements as part of her role, gradually building confidence over the years.

Return to public speaking after treatment

The Princess of Wales returned to the public stage in November following her cancer treatment earlier in the year.

She addressed the U.K. Future Workforce Summit in London, where she spoke about the importance of embedding “dignity” and “tenderness” into workplaces to build a “happier, healthier society.”

Her appearance marked a significant moment in her return to royal duties, reflecting both personal resilience and commitment to her role.

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Buckingham Palace reception also held emotional significance. It was organised to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

To honour the late monarch, Princess Kate chose jewellery pieces associated with Queen Elizabeth II.

She wore a three-strand pearl necklace and Bahrain pearl drop earrings that previously belonged to the Queen.

The earrings have been worn by Kate on several notable occasions, including the Queen’s funeral in 2022 and Holocaust Remembrance Day services in January 2025.

Remembering Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 at the age of 96, remains one of the most influential figures in British history.

She reigned for over 70 years after ascending the throne in 1952, making her the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history.

The centenary event served as a moment to reflect on her legacy and contributions.

Balancing duty with personal challenges Princess Kate’s candid remarks highlight the balance between public responsibilities and personal challenges faced by members of the royal family.

Advertisement

While royal appearances often project composure and confidence, her comments offer a more personal perspective on the pressures of high-profile public life.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.