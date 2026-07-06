Princess Kate shares emotional family photos after completing gruelling Three Peaks Challenge for cancer charity

The Princess of Wales has shared a series of intimate family photographs showing her being embraced by Prince William, their three children and her parents after successfully completing the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Princess Kate shares touching family moments after completing Three Peaks challenge The images, released on Sunday through the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media channels, show Kate celebrating the completion of the demanding endurance challenge with her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Other family members present included her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton.

View full Image View full Image Princess Kate poses with her family after completing the strenuous trek.

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The Princess, who announced she was in remission from cancer earlier this year following treatment in 2024, completed the National Three Peaks Challenge last weekend by climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The feat involved scaling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa, formerly known as Snowdon, in a test of endurance regarded as one of Britain's toughest outdoor challenges.

Among the photographs shared were images of Kate embracing Prince William after completing the challenge, while another showed the Princess holding Princess Charlotte closely. Additional pictures captured the royal family gathered together at the finish point in North Wales.

View full Image View full Image Princess Kate hugs daughter Charlotte tightly in her arms after the trek.

The photographs were accompanied by a personal message from the Princess, which read: “This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (sic).”

Kate undertook the challenge to raise funds and awareness for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the London hospital where she received treatment following her cancer diagnosis. According to Kensington Palace, the Princess also sought to highlight the broader impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic care for cancer patients and their families.

The National Three Peaks Challenge requires participants to climb the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales — Ben Nevis at 1,345 metres, Scafell Pike at 978 metres and Yr Wyddfa at 1,085 metres — within a 24-hour period. The challenge typically involves covering approximately 23 miles on foot while travelling hundreds of miles between locations.

Kensington Palace said the Princess completed the challenge with the support of Mountain Rescue teams and that she undertook the expedition independently before reuniting with her family at the finish. Palace officials believe Kate has become the first member of the British royal family to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge.

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The release of the photographs offers a rare glimpse into the Princess's family support during her recovery journey. Kate, who has gradually resumed public duties in recent months, has increasingly spoken about the physical and emotional challenges associated with cancer treatment and recovery.