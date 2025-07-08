Princess Kate stuns in Dior debut, honours Diana and France with elegant nod at start of Macron’s state visit

In a move both diplomatic and stylish, the Princess of Wales made a sartorial splash on Monday, July 8, as she welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron to the United Kingdom for the start of their state visit.

Stepping out at RAF Northolt alongside Prince William, Princess Catherine chose to honour the French delegation with a major fashion debut: her first public appearance in Christian Dior.

Kate Middleton Honours Emmanuel Macron by wearing Dior The 43-year-old royal wore a soft blush-pink ensemble from Dior’s 2024 collection, specifically the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket, a reimagining of the iconic silhouette first designed by Christian Dior in 1947.

The updated look was crafted by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s first female creative director, who has long drawn inspiration from the maison’s rich heritage and feminine codes.

Princess Kate and Prince William welcome the French delegation.

Her look was completed with a matching hat by British milliner Jess Collett and significant heirloom jewellery that paid tribute to royal women of the past.

Catherine wore a pair of pearl drop earrings once owned by Princess Diana and a classic pearl necklace from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection—quiet nods to two women whose influence continues to shape her public image.

Kate also honoured Queen Elizabeth and her late mother-in-law, Diana Spencer.

The choice of Dior, a French label with deep royal associations, was a poignant one. Princess Diana was closely linked to the fashion house in the 1990s, famously carrying the Lady Dior handbag—originally named Chouchou until it was rechristened in her honour following her frequent use of the bag.

By choosing Dior, Princess Catherine not only honoured the French guests but also subtly referenced her late mother-in-law’s fashion legacy.

Known for her ability to send diplomatic messages through her wardrobe, the Princess has frequently engaged in “flag dressing”—wearing national colours or designs from a host country during royal tours.

Her Dior debut continues this tradition, with the pastel pink hue echoing the elegance of Parisian couture and reinforcing the deep cultural ties between Britain and France.

Prince William and Princess Kate welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.