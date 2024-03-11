Kate Middleton apologises for manipulated family photo: ‘Was experimenting with editing…’
The Princess of Wales has apologized after an edited family photo of the British Royal family went viral. Catherine — known formerly as Kate Middleton — has sparked countless rumours after remaining absent from the public eye for nearly two months. The British royal underwent abdominal surgery in early January and has not been seen has not been seen in public since attending a Christmas Day church service.