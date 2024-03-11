Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 15:57:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.50 -2.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.15 -2.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.05 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.00 -1.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.50 -1.86%
Business News/ News / World/  Kate Middleton apologises for manipulated family photo: ‘Was experimenting with editing…’
BackBack

Kate Middleton apologises for manipulated family photo: ‘Was experimenting with editing…’

Livemint

Princess of Wales apologises for manipulated family photo: ‘Was experimenting with editing…’

Premium

The Princess of Wales has apologized after an edited family photo of the British Royal family went viral. Catherine — known formerly as Kate Middleton — has sparked countless rumours after remaining absent from the public eye for nearly two months. The British royal underwent abdominal surgery in early January and has not been seen has not been seen in public since attending a Christmas Day church service.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day," explained a Twitter post from Kensington Palace.

The Mother's Day photo was shared over the weekend by their official handle and showed the Princess of Wales posing with her three children. Closer examination however showed that Charlotte's left hand was misaligned with the sleeve of her cardigan. Eagle eyed netizens also flagged several other errors with the image amid growing buzz about Middleton's whereabouts. 

The image was eventually pulled by wire agencies such as AFP, Getty, the Associated Press and Reuters. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Mar 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App