Months after undergoing abdominal surgery, the first official photograph of Catherine or Kate Middleton – Princess of Wales, has been released by her and her husband – William, Prince of Wales, reported CNN .

In the photo credited to the Prince of Wales, Kate could be seen seated outside, surrounded by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day," a post on their official Instagram account said alongside the photo. The post ended with a 'C'.

Sunday marks Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

Kensington Palace said that the photo was taken earlier this week in Windsor, reported CNN.

Earlier in January, Kensington Palace had said that Kate, who is recovering from surgery at home in Windsor, is unlikely to return to public duties until Easter.

However, it did not reveal what her surgery was for.

Kate's disappearances from the public eye and William pulling out of an important family event late last month added to a wave of gossip and speculation.

In February, a Kensington Palace spokesperson had said, as quoted by CNN, "The palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."

Meanwhile, King Charles III underwent surgery for a benign enlarged prostate in January. However, Buckingham Palace did not reveal what kind but said he is receiving treatment.

