Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's first official photo since surgery released: See photo
In the photo credited to the Prince of Wales, Kate could be seen seated outside, surrounded by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Months after undergoing abdominal surgery, the first official photograph of Catherine or Kate Middleton – Princess of Wales, has been released by her and her husband – William, Prince of Wales, reported CNN.
