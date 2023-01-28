Princess Sophia Duleep Singh who fought for ‘women's right to vote’ honoured with Blue Plaque2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Princess Sophia Duleep Singh was the daughter of Maharaja Duleep Singh – the last ruler of the Sikh empire – and the goddaughter of Queen Victoria
British Indian princess Sophia Duleep Singh was honoured with a commemorative Blue Plaque in London. She was the daughter of Maharaja Duleep Singh – the last ruler of the Sikh empire – and the goddaughter of Queen Victoria. Singh was among the leading activists who started the movement for women’s right to vote in 1900s Britain.
