Palestinian prisoners return to Gaza and West Bank — See the homecomings and joyful reunions

Joyous Palestinians flooded streets and hospitals across Gaza and the West Bank on Monday (October 13) to welcome home prisoners freed under a landmark US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas — a deal that also saw the release of the final 20 Israeli hostages still alive from the October 7, 2023, attacks.

Follow Israel Hamas Ceasefire LIVE updates here Under the accord, Israel began releasing nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 convicted of serious crimes and 1,700 detainees held without charge in Gaza since the war began. The exchange is being hailed as a breakthrough after nearly two years of devastating conflict.

Thousands gathered at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, waving Palestinian flags and singing nationalist songs as buses carrying freed detainees arrived. Some prisoners leaned from windows, flashing V-for-victory signs; others collapsed into emotional embraces.

People gather to greet freed Palestinian prisoners arriving on buses in the Gaza Strip after their release from Israeli jails under a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

“I am happy for our sons who are being freed, but we are still in pain for all those who were killed and for what happened to Gaza,” said a woman who identified herself as Um Ahmed, speaking through tears.

In Ramallah, freed doctor Samer Halabeya said prisoners were only told of their release after the deal was signed. “We hope everyone gets freed,” he said beside his weeping mother.

Freed Palestinian prisoners arrive on buses in the Gaza Strip after their release from Israeli jails under a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Among those freed was Mohammad Al-Khatib, who spent 20 years in prison for killing three Israelis. “We have always had hope — that’s why we stayed steadfast,” he told Reuters.

Freed Palestinian prisoners gesture from a bus after they were released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

For many Palestinians, the release symbolizes long-awaited justice. For Israelis, it is a painful compromise: several of those freed were convicted of deadly attacks. The issue remains one of the most politically charged in the conflict — with nearly every Palestinian family having had someone imprisoned at some point.

Israel has warned against public celebrations in the West Bank, distributing fliers that anyone supporting “terrorist organizations” risks arrest. In Beitunia, however, hundreds ignored the warning, lifting freed prisoners onto their shoulders as crowds chanted and cheered.

People react at a building in Nasser hospital as they welcome freed Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Hamas said 154 prisoners were deported to Egypt. Others returned to East Jerusalem, the West Bank, or Gaza.

The released list includes both Fatah and Hamas members, as well as others jailed for attacks during the First and Second Intifadas. Some had been held for decades, including Mahmoud Issa, a Hamas commander imprisoned since 1993, and Raed Sheikh, a Fatah police officer serving multiple life terms since 2000.

However, prominent figures such as Marwan Barghouti and Ahmed Saadat remain in custody — prompting criticism from some families. “The deal sacrificed those who played the greatest role in the resistance,” wrote Tala Al-Barghouti, daughter of jailed Hamas leader Abdallah Al-Barghouti.

People gather at Nasser hospital as they welcome freed Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

For Kamal Abu Shanab, a 51-year-old Fatah member from Tulkarem, freedom came after years of hardship. “It was an indescribable journey of suffering — hunger, torture, oppression,” he said, gaunt after losing 59 kilograms in prison.

Freed Palestinian prisoners look out of a bus after they were released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

The release, while hailed as a humanitarian step, underscores the deep scars of a war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions. For families on both sides, the moment is as much about grief as it is about relief.

(With Reuters/AP inputs)