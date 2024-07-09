Pritzker Steps Up Anti-Trump Drive With Milwaukee Abortion Ads

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is stepping up his fight against Donald Trump, with his pro-choice group buying billboard ads in the city that will host the Republican National Convention next week.

Bloomberg
Updated9 Jul 2024, 02:35 AM IST
Pritzker Steps Up Anti-Trump Drive With Milwaukee Abortion Ads
Pritzker Steps Up Anti-Trump Drive With Milwaukee Abortion Ads

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is stepping up his fight against Donald Trump, with his pro-choice group buying billboard ads in the city that will host the Republican National Convention next week.

The campaign seeks to associate Trump and the RNC with the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which led to abortion bans and restrictions in many states. The ads, located near major highways and downtown Milwaukee, were purchased by Think Big America, an organization focused on protecting abortion rights and founded by the billionaire governor last year.

Pritzker has turned Illinois into an oasis for reproductive care in the Midwest, and vowed to do whatever he can to keep Trump out of the White House. The governor, who is seen as a potential presidential candidate, has remained mostly silent as more of his fellow Democrats call for President Joe Biden to step aside from the race.

The billboards near Wisconsin’s largest city were placed early this month and will be up through the convention, according to Christina Amestoy, a spokeswoman for Think Big America. One of them reads: “MAGA extremists are in town this week to nominate a president who wants a national abortion ban. Stop them. Vote.” 

“Thanks to Donald Trump and his allies, access to contraception, IVF, and all reproductive health care is now at risk,” Amestoy said in a statement. “Whenever a woman is denied the care she needs, remember: MAGA extremists did this to women and we’re not going to let voters forget it.”

The RNC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Milwaukee made headlines last month when Trump called it a “horrible city.” He later clarified he was referring to crime rates. The city, which regularly votes for Democratic candidates both locally and nationally, will host the RNC from July 15-18. 

Pritzker’s pro-choice group placed two of the billboards at the I-94 and I-43 highways coming into Milwaukee, which is 100 miles from Chicago, where the Democratic National Convention will take place in August. The third ad is about a mile-and-a-half away from Fiserv Forum, which will host the Republican event.

With assistance from Sam Hall.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 02:35 AM IST
HomeNewsworldPritzker Steps Up Anti-Trump Drive With Milwaukee Abortion Ads

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:48 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,115.80
03:51 PM | 8 JUL 2024
98.65 (9.7%)

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:56 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue