Pritzker Steps Up Anti-Trump Drive With Milwaukee Abortion Ads

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is stepping up his fight against Donald Trump, with his pro-choice group buying billboard ads in the city that will host the Republican National Convention next week.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is stepping up his fight against Donald Trump, with his pro-choice group buying billboard ads in the city that will host the Republican National Convention next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The campaign seeks to associate Trump and the RNC with the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which led to abortion bans and restrictions in many states. The ads, located near major highways and downtown Milwaukee, were purchased by Think Big America, an organization focused on protecting abortion rights and founded by the billionaire governor last year.

Pritzker has turned Illinois into an oasis for reproductive care in the Midwest, and vowed to do whatever he can to keep Trump out of the White House. The governor, who is seen as a potential presidential candidate, has remained mostly silent as more of his fellow Democrats call for President Joe Biden to step aside from the race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The billboards near Wisconsin’s largest city were placed early this month and will be up through the convention, according to Christina Amestoy, a spokeswoman for Think Big America. One of them reads: “MAGA extremists are in town this week to nominate a president who wants a national abortion ban. Stop them. Vote."

“Thanks to Donald Trump and his allies, access to contraception, IVF, and all reproductive health care is now at risk," Amestoy said in a statement. “Whenever a woman is denied the care she needs, remember: MAGA extremists did this to women and we’re not going to let voters forget it."

The RNC didn’t respond to a request for comment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milwaukee made headlines last month when Trump called it a “horrible city." He later clarified he was referring to crime rates. The city, which regularly votes for Democratic candidates both locally and nationally, will host the RNC from July 15-18.

Pritzker’s pro-choice group placed two of the billboards at the I-94 and I-43 highways coming into Milwaukee, which is 100 miles from Chicago, where the Democratic National Convention will take place in August. The third ad is about a mile-and-a-half away from Fiserv Forum, which will host the Republican event.

With assistance from Sam Hall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!