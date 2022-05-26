Privacy breach: Twitter to pay $150 million penalty

To resolve federal regulators' charges that Twitter failed to secure the privacy of user data for six years, the social media company will pay a $150 million penalty and implement new protections. The settlement with Twitter was announced on May 26 by the US Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. Twitter allegedly breached a 2011 Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ruling by misleading users about how well it kept and protected their nonpublic contact information, according to the regulators.

