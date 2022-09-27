The Beldex network aims to be the private anonymous internet where people do not leave a digital trail or a footprint of their lives -to build or rebuild the internet as it was supposed to be - free and private. Beldex is a collective of Web3 applications that are scalable, interoperable, and private, built on top of the Beldex network. Of course, we also understand that we need to find the right balance between privacy and security so that the tools we build are used for the greater good. For this purpose, Beldex has partnered with Geometry Labs and is currently researching scaling techniques, cryptographic protocol enhancements, and zero-knowledge proving systems as a solution to private messaging, transactions, and smart contracts on the Beldex chain.

