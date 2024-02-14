Private US Moon Mission to Launch in Wake of Lunar Failures

(Bloomberg) -- For the second time this year, a US company is embarking on a mission to put a spacecraft on the moon and end America’s 50-year lull. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Houston-based Intuitive Machines Inc. is poised to launch its robotic moon lander on a SpaceX rocket in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Called Nova-C, the spacecraft will attempt to touch down softly on the moon’s surface on Feb. 22.

If successful, Intuitive Machines will claim a title that has eluded numerous companies and nonprofits who have shot for the moon in recent years: the first to land a privately built spacecraft on the lunar surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Up until now, only spacecraft built and operated by governments, often with large price tags, have made it to the moon’s surface in one piece. The US hasn’t landed a spacecraft on the moon intact since 1972.

The track record for companies has been less successful. Commercial spacecraft launched by groups in Israel and Japan have made it to the moon but didn’t survive the landing. And in January, Intuitive Machines’ US rival, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology Inc., launched its moon-bound spacecraft but suffered an engine failure, making a landing attempt impossible.

Read More: First US Moon Lander Mission in 50 Years Goes Awry in Space {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given this pattern of explosive endings, plenty of eyes are on Intuitive Machines to see if the company can succeed where others have failed.

“We learn from the successes and the failures of the past and stand on all those shoulders to try to be successful," Intuitive Machines Chief Executive Officer Stephen Altemus told Bloomberg News in an interview. “And the key here is to be undeterred."

Nova-C will be carrying six payloads for NASA and five commercial ones under a contract that has grown to roughly $100 million since being awarded by the US space agency in 2019, Altemus said. The contract was part of a NASA program designed to speed development of commercial robotic lunar landers that can carry NASA materials to the moon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As it was working on Nova-C, Intuitive went public in a 2022 blank-check deal that put the company’s value at more than $1 billion. Its current market capitalization is around $546 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Intuitive Machines also plans to build out a constellation of satellites orbiting the moon for communications and navigation, as well as develop other lunar space technologies.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!