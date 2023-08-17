comScore
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly decided to end her partnership with the restaurant Sona in New York City, which she co-founded and opened in 2021. The move marks a shift in her focus within the hospitality industry.

A spokesperson for Chopra Jonas has confirmed this development to PEOPLE, stating that her departure from Sona is a significant move as it allows her to expand her ambitions on a global scale.

While the acclaimed restaurant will continue to operate, Chopra Jonas will no longer be creatively involved as a partner. Maneesh K. Goyal, co-founder of Sona and a close associate of the actor, expressed gratitude for her past contributions.

“While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead," Goyal told PEOPLE.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra among top earners on Instagram Rich List 2023

Sona, named after the Hindi word for gold, was inaugurated during the pandemic, drawing attention for its unique blend of elegant decor inspired by India's art deco era and its diverse culinary offerings. The restaurant gained swift popularity despite the challenging circumstances, with diners lauding both its stylish ambiance and its array of dishes representing various regions of the Indian subcontinent.

The eatery's menu includes selections such as paneer tikka and Goan fish curry. During the restaurant's launch, Goyal emphasised Chopra Jonas' role as a driving force, praising her for contributing to critical elements of Sona's identity, such as its design, menu curation and even the choice of music, reported the publication.

Also Read: Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas said on Hollywood actors' strike as labour battle takes turn

Chopra Jonas’ spokesperson affirmed to the publication that her association with the restaurant was a proud achievement in her career, reflecting her commitment to promoting Indian culture through diverse storytelling mediums. Nevertheless, her engagement in the realm of food and hospitality may extend well beyond this point.

"Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await," the spokesperson added.

Read more on the development in the PEOPLE story.

