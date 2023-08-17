Priyanka Chopra ends partnership with New York restaurant Sona, may broaden hospitality ambitions further1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas ends partnership with NYC restaurant Sona, allowing her to expand her ambitions globally.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly decided to end her partnership with the restaurant Sona in New York City, which she co-founded and opened in 2021. The move marks a shift in her focus within the hospitality industry.
