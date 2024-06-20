Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ former New York restaurant Sona to shut down 10 months after she steps away

Priyanka collaborated with Maneesh K Goyal, her friend and former business partner, to open the joint in 2021 while Covid-19 restrictions were still in place.

PTI
Updated05:33 PM IST
Sona restaurant in New York.
Sona restaurant in New York. (@sonenewyork)

New York-based restaurant Sona is closing 10 months after actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas withdrew her association as a co-founder from the outlet.

The establishment shared the update on its official Instagram page on Wednesday, adding Sona's final service will be brunch on Sunday.

Chopra Jonas collaborated with Maneesh K Goyal, her friend and former business partner, to open the joint in 2021 while Covid-19 restrictions were still in place.

"After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It's been our greatest honour to serve you.

"Thank you to our dedicated team who serve delicious food, smiles & warmth daily. Sona's final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30. We hope to see you for a final meal or drink. Our doors and arms are open," the post from Sona read.

 

Chopra Jonas, currently shooting in Australia for her upcoming film "The Bluff", stepped away from the Indian cuisine restaurant Sona last August.

Sona, which means 'gold' in Hindi, got its name after a suggestion from the actor's husband, singer Nick Jonas.

