Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas serve fashion goals at Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Wimbledon 2023 Women's singles final, with Chopra wearing a bold green and black ensemble and Jonas looking dapper in a brown striped suit. They shared pictures on Instagram, receiving praise from fans.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas were seen arriving and attending the Wimbledon 2023 Women's singles final match that saw Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the title. Chopra and Jonas arrived in style, looking dapper at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday.
