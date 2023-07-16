Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas were seen arriving and attending the Wimbledon 2023 Women's singles final match that saw Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the title. Chopra and Jonas arrived in style, looking dapper at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seated in the Royal Box looking absolutely gorgeous.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Sunday to share snippets from their visit to the Wimbledon Finals. Priyanka shared the photograph from the presentation ceremony. The actor said it was a "dream come true" to see the match live.

Nick Jonas captioned his post, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my lo." The pictures swiftly went viral on social media, amassing over 400k likes and receiving numerous comments from fans praising and complimenting the couple.

In the images Priyanka Chopra, known for her bold fashion choices, was seen wearing a mid-length, bodycon green and black ensemble. She wore black thigh-high boots, quite captivating the attention of onlookers. Her hair was tied to the back in a ponytail, she also sported golden hoop earrings, and a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

Further, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a brown striped suit. The suit comprised a fitted blazer and matching pants. He paired it with a white crisp shirt and added a beige tie for a perfect gentleman look.

Apart from the "Citadel" star and her husband, veteran Hindi film actor Neena Gupta also attended the women's final.

Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon, defeating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic is ranked 42nd and was the first unseeded woman to play for the title at the All England Club in 60 years.