In the images Priyanka Chopra, known for her bold fashion choices, was seen wearing a mid-length, bodycon green and black ensemble. She wore black thigh-high boots, quite captivating the attention of onlookers. Her hair was tied to the back in a ponytail, she also sported golden hoop earrings, and a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}