Hollywood star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who are currently in London, informed their fans on Thursday that they will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday morning (Monday evening in India), 15 March.

The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in a statement posted on its official website.

The Academy also took to Twitter and revealed that global star Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas will announce the nominations in all 23 categories. The nominations will be announced in two parts via global live streaming.

How to watch Oscar 2021 nominations?

The nominations will be streamed live on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and across the Academy's digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

"Who's excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5:19am PDT. https://twitter.com/i/events/1369298773734682625," the tweet read.

However, Priyanka has something else in her mind. Chopra Jonas also shared the news in a hilarious video posted on her Twitter handle.

Taking a leaf out of a popular trend on TikTok, the 38-year-old actor asked in the video, "Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations."

But Jonas, who was standing behind her, reminded her that she has already told her fans that they will be announcing the nominations.

"Well, that's good enough. We are announcing the Oscar nominations," Chopra Jonas then said as she concluded the video.

In the caption on Twitter, the actor wrote, "Hey The Academy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you, Nick Jonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars."

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? 😂 Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter! pic.twitter.com/fB5yyEtWK6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2021

This will be the first time the power couple will be announcing the Academy Award nominations.

In the previous editions of the award ceremony, they have taken to the stage to present awards for various categories.

The 93rd Academy Awards were previously scheduled to be held on 28 February but got postponed to 25 April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

