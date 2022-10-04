Priyanka Chopra to Kamala Harris: Only after 20 years I got...3 min read . 01:36 PM IST
While hosting a fireside chat with the US Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra said, ‘We are both daughters of India, in a way’
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra who proves her mettle every now and then in the Hollywood industry, shared stage with US Vice President Kamala Harris for a fireside chat at the DNC Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday.
During the interview, Priyanka Chopra confessed that after being for more than two decades in the industry, it was only this year that she got paid equal to male actors.
The Indian actress chose to begin the fireside chat with Kamala Harris by mentioning the common thread of Indian background between the two of them.
“I think we're both daughters of India, in a way," Priyanka told the room full of prominent Democrats invited to the conference from across the country.
“You're a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom and a Jamaican father. I am an Indian born of two physicians as parents and a recent immigrant to this country who still believes in the wholehearted, you know, American Dream," she said.
Priyanka Chopra moved ahead by calling the United States a beacon of hope, freedom, and choice for the whole world. She was quick to call out upon the endless assault on these principles in recent time.
The actress also talked about the issues of marriage equality. During the interview, Kamala Harris acknowledged that right now they are living in an unsettled world.
“I've been travelling around the world as Vice President. I've directly talked with 100 world leaders in person or by phone," she said.
Putting forward her point on Russia Ukraine War, Kamala Harris said there are many issues that people took for granted that are now up for debate and question.
“You look, for example, at Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine. We thought it was pretty well settled--the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty -- and now that is up for some debate, given what's happening there," she noted.
After mentioning the example of Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Kamala Harris quickly brought to the notice the voting rights issue in the USA.
“We look in our own country. We thought, surely with the Voting Rights Act and all that it stood for, we assumed and thought the issue of voting rights in America was settled," she said.
The US Vice President talked about the confident assumption of the Americans based on the Shelby vs Holder decision. However, things changed when more people voted and more young people voted than ever before after 2020. She also said that as more people came up for casting their votes, states began to systematically and intentionally making voting more difficult.
“We thought a woman's right--a constitutional right--to make decisions about her own body was settled. No longer," said Harris.
Agreeing with Kamala Harris, Priyanka Chopra said there is so much to navigate in the current scenario.
Speaking on the Climate Change issue, Kamala Harris said, “The crisis is real, and the clock is ticking. And the urgency with which we must act is without any question."
“Extreme weather conditions like this are becoming more frequent and more severe. And I wanted to acknowledge the administration for passing the biggest climate legislation in history earlier this year because it is a fact that America's leadership sets an example to other major economies around the world, which are truly dragging their feet when it comes to doing their bit," Chopra said.
Kamala Harris also mentioned the district attorney of San Francisco, which she started as one of the first environmental justice units of any DA’s office in the country focused on environmental issues.
She also accepted the fact that the actions of the developed countries which have led to extreme climate change are now posing a threat to the existence of the world's lowest income communities and communities of colour.
(With inputs from PTI)
