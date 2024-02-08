Pro-China influence campaign disguised as ‘news’ websites uncovered in over 30 countries
Over 100 websites posing as local news outlets in Europe, Asia, and Latin America are engaged in a pro-China propaganda campaign, according to digital watchdog Citizen Lab.
