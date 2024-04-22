'Pro-China' Maldives Prez Mohamed Muizzu's party registers landslide win in parliamentary elections amid row with India
President Mohamed Muizzu's PNC has reportedly secured wins in over 60 seats or around two-thirds majority – not including independents supported by the party – in the Maldives Parliamentary Elections, according to preliminary results.
President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PNC) has won a supermajority in the Maldives Parliament. His party won 60 seats in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday, Maldives-based Sun Online reported. Over 200,000 people voted in the parliamentary elections, in which 326 candidates were in the fray for 93 seats in the next parliamentary assembly, including six new seats.