Pro-Imran Khan protests in Pakistan take deadly turn; 5 killed, dozens injured, ‘shoot on sight’ ordered | Top updates

As the protest by supporters of imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party turn deadly, Pakistan’s army has been ordered to “shoot on sight”.
According to reports, four soldiers and at least one protester has been killed in the protests so far.
Four paratroopers had been “martyred” and that the army, under Article 245, had been deployed and authorized to “shoot on sight”, the report said.
The violence erupted when protesters demanding the release of jailed Imran Khan entered Pakistan's capital Islamabad late on Monday, defying efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to stifle the nationwide demonstrations.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess