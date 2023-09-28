Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada attracting Sikh youth through visa sponsorship
Pro-Khalistan groups in Canada are reportedly luring Sikh youth from India to advance their separatist agenda. These groups control gurdwaras and have formed alliances with gangsters in Punjab.
Within Canada, there are individuals or groups supportive of Khalistan who are enticing and easily influencing Sikh youth to immigrate to North America, reported PTI citing sources.
