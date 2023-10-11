Pro-Khalistan leader of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has come into news, this time for yet another video that warns India of Hamas like attack. In the video' Pannun has warned India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn from the Israel-Palestine war lest a similar "reaction" unravels in India.

In his video message for India, Pannun, a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), warned India of an attack like Hamas. Gaza strip's Hamas fighters on Saturday launched a multi-pronged surprise attack on Israel, breaking their high-tech defense technology. The war between Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gaza strip's Hamas fighters have taken the the live of more than 2,200 people and left thousands more injured, without homes. In the video, Pannun is heard saying "People under illegal occupation from Punjab to Palestine will react. And violence begets violence." Pannun says, "Modi, learn from Israel-Palestine conflict. People under occupation from Punjab to Palestine will react and violence begets violence. If India is going to keep occupying Punjab, there will be a reaction and, Modi and India, you will be responsible. SFJ believes in ballot. SFJ believes in vote. Liberation of Punjab is on the cards."

"India, choice is yours: ballot or bullet", Pannun says in the video while making a shooting gesture at the camera.

Earlier last month, Gurpatwant Pannun had published a video asking Indians to leave Canada. In the video Pannun was heard saying, “Indo-Hindu leave Canada; go to India. You not only support India but you are also supporting the suppression of speech and expression of pro-Khalistan Sikhs".

Pannun is part of the Khalistan movement that seeks to carve out a separate nation for Sikhs out of India. For decades, the movement waged a bloody insurgency in India that finally ebbed in the 1990s. While the insurgency ebbed in India in the 1990s, the movement found strong pockets of influence abroad.

The message also said that SFJ would take "revenge" for slain pro-Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder in Canada.

The video has surfaced only days after the Gujarat police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup, which started on 5 October at Narendra Modi stadium, into “World Terror Cup".

The threat message from Pannun comes amid a diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the assassination of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on 18 June.

Amritsar-born Pannun has been on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) radar since 2019 when the probe agency filed its first case against the Khalistani terrorist. He has been accused of playing a primary role in advocating and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and other parts of India via his threats and intimidation strategies.

Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Pannun by the Special NIA Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a "Proclaimed Offender" (PO) on November 29 last year.

