Proloy Chakki, noted Bangladeshi singer, dies while in custody at Rajshahi hospital

Renowned Bangladeshi singer Proloy Chakki died while in custody at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in northern Bangladesh. Jail authorities said he had been suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and heart-related ailments and was shifted from Pabna jail for treatment.

Published12 Jan 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Renowned Bangladeshi singer Proloy Chakki died while in custody at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in northern Bangladesh, officials said on Saturday.

According to jail authorities, the singer had been battling multiple health complications, including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart-related ailments.

Speaking to news agency ANI over the phone, Omor Faruque, Jail Superintendent of Pabna District Jail, said Chakki’s condition deteriorated while he was lodged at the facility.

“Praloy Chakki was suffering from severe issues related to diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problems. Due to his condition, prison doctors first shifted him to Pabna Sadar Hospital. From there, he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday night,” Faruque told ANI.

Despite medical intervention, the singer passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his custody and death are awaited.

Proloy Chakki was a well-known figure in Bangladesh’s music scene and enjoyed popularity for his contributions to contemporary Bengali music. His death has sparked grief among fans and members of the cultural fraternity, with tributes pouring in on social media.

Authorities have said that standard procedures are being followed in connection with the death, and an official report is expected.

