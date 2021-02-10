Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison
Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul

Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison

1 min read . 10 Feb 2021 AP

Loujain al-Hathloul, who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, was sentenced to almost six years in prison last December under a broad counterterrorism law

One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent political activists was released from prison Wednesday, her family tweeted, after serving nearly three years on charges that have sparked an international uproar over the kingdom’s human rights record.

One of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent political activists was released from prison Wednesday, her family tweeted, after serving nearly three years on charges that have sparked an international uproar over the kingdom’s human rights record.

Loujain al-Hathloul, who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, was sentenced to almost six years in prison last December under a broad counterterrorism law. She was accused of crimes that rights groups describe as politically motivated, including agitating for change and pursuing a foreign agenda.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Donald Trump won't be allowed on Twitter again: Official

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST

Odisha: ED seizes 128.86 cr worth properties in chit fund cases

1 min read . 05:51 AM IST

China says disengagement has begun at Pangong Tso

3 min read . 05:48 AM IST

PM Modi to Trudeau: India to do its best provide Covid-19 vaccine to Canada

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST

Loujain al-Hathloul, who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, was sentenced to almost six years in prison last December under a broad counterterrorism law. She was accused of crimes that rights groups describe as politically motivated, including agitating for change and pursuing a foreign agenda.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Donald Trump won't be allowed on Twitter again: Official

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST

Odisha: ED seizes 128.86 cr worth properties in chit fund cases

1 min read . 05:51 AM IST

China says disengagement has begun at Pangong Tso

3 min read . 05:48 AM IST

PM Modi to Trudeau: India to do its best provide Covid-19 vaccine to Canada

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

Her sister Lina al-Hathloul posted a screenshot from FaceTime of a smiling Loujain on Twitter, declaring that she was finally home.

Her early release was widely expected as the judge suspended part of her sentence and gave her credit for time already served. The move comes as Saudi Arabia faces new scrutiny from the United States, where President Joe Biden has vowed to reassess the U.S.-Saudi partnership and stand up for human rights and democratic principles.

Although released, Al-Hathloul will remain under strict conditions, her family has previously said, including a five-year travel ban and three years of probation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.