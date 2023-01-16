'Promoted last month but...': Fired Goldman Sachs staff as bank hands pink slips to 3,000 employees2 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Many employees took to social media to express that they have been fired and are open to new opportunities.
Many employees took to social media to express that they have been fired and are open to new opportunities.
Over 3,000 bankers were laid off by Goldman Sachs on the pretext of a meeting with CEO David Solomon, a report by the New York Post stated. They were given the choice to leave the office immediately or wait for colleagues to arrive. Most of them, however, immediately. “This left other employees confused over what had happened when their colleagues did not show up," the report stated.
Over 3,000 bankers were laid off by Goldman Sachs on the pretext of a meeting with CEO David Solomon, a report by the New York Post stated. They were given the choice to leave the office immediately or wait for colleagues to arrive. Most of them, however, immediately. “This left other employees confused over what had happened when their colleagues did not show up," the report stated.
Many employees later took to social media to express that they have been fired and are open to new opportunities.
Many employees later took to social media to express that they have been fired and are open to new opportunities.
Gaurav Sachdeva, who was fired shared on Linkedin, I was part of the layoffs yesterday at Goldman Sachs! While it's undoubtedly a difficult time, I am looking at it as a kick-start for next phase of my professional journey! Of course, I am also grateful to my amazing family for taking this so peacefully and sportingly!
Gaurav Sachdeva, who was fired shared on Linkedin, I was part of the layoffs yesterday at Goldman Sachs! While it's undoubtedly a difficult time, I am looking at it as a kick-start for next phase of my professional journey! Of course, I am also grateful to my amazing family for taking this so peacefully and sportingly!
Unfortunately, my role at GS has been impacted by the thousands of layoffs at Goldman Sachs last week. It has taken me sometime to absorb the news as I was promoted just last month and made good profits for the firm in the last two years, expressed another employee Manas Ranjan Panda and added ‘Please let me know if you or someone you know is hiring for a role that I might be a good fit in.’
Unfortunately, my role at GS has been impacted by the thousands of layoffs at Goldman Sachs last week. It has taken me sometime to absorb the news as I was promoted just last month and made good profits for the firm in the last two years, expressed another employee Manas Ranjan Panda and added ‘Please let me know if you or someone you know is hiring for a role that I might be a good fit in.’
23-year-old Shubham Sahu, who graduated from IIT in 2022, took to Linkedin to say that he was fired by the company roughly after 6 months and that too, on his birthday.
23-year-old Shubham Sahu, who graduated from IIT in 2022, took to Linkedin to say that he was fired by the company roughly after 6 months and that too, on his birthday.
It was my first job and my first experience in software development. While my time at GS was short, I am grateful that I had the chance to learn and grow in such a conducive environment. …I am actively looking for a job opportunity in full stack/backend development and can join in February, he adds.
It was my first job and my first experience in software development. While my time at GS was short, I am grateful that I had the chance to learn and grow in such a conducive environment. …I am actively looking for a job opportunity in full stack/backend development and can join in February, he adds.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon had earlier hinted that he may slim down the “footprint of the organisation".
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon had earlier hinted that he may slim down the “footprint of the organisation".