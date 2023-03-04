‘Proof of great friendship’: China to send Pakistan another $1.3 billion2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 09:55 AM IST
The fund will be used to help shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.
Pakistan is set to receive a $1.3 billion financing boost from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) in the coming days, according to the country’s Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on March 3, Dar confirmed that all formalities had been completed and that documentation for the process was now complete.
