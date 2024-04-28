Pro-Palestine Protests: 200 students arrested in the US, police crackdown on campuses continues — All you need to know
Pro-Palestine Protests: In demonstrations across university campuses in the US, students have set-up encampments and refuse to leave unless authorities promise divestment from Israel. Many global universities in the UK, Canada France, Germany and Australia have also joined in.
Arrests at pro-Palestine protests: Police in the United States arrested around 200 students from pro-Palestine encampments at three universities on April 27 (Saturday), as per an AFP report.
