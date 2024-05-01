Pro-Palestine student protests: NYPD enters Columbia University, arrests dozens as they refuse to leave
CNN’s live broadcast showed NYPD officers entering Hamilton Hall, occupied by protesters early April 30, and showed dozens being arrested and loaded into buses. In response to the situation, Columbia University has threatened to expel any student refusing to vacate the occupied premises.
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were dispatched to Columbia University late on April 30, where pro-Palestinian student protestors had barricaded themselves inside a building, Bloomberg reported.
