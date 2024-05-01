CNN’s live broadcast showed NYPD officers entering Hamilton Hall, occupied by protesters early April 30, and showed dozens being arrested and loaded into buses. In response to the situation, Columbia University has threatened to expel any student refusing to vacate the occupied premises.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were dispatched to Columbia University late on April 30, where pro-Palestinian student protestors had barricaded themselves inside a building, Bloomberg reported.

Live footage from CNN captured NYPD officers entering Hamilton Hall, the epicentre of the protest, which had been seized and dubbed ‘Hind Hall’ by demonstrators earlier in the day. Dozens were arrested and taken away in buses, CNN reported.

Police have said they cleared 30-40 people from Hamilton Hall, AP reported.

Columbia University president Minouche Shafik has, in a letter, requested NYPD to remain on campus till May 17. The letter requests "help to clear" the protest sites, "maintain order", and "ensure encampments are not reestablished," AFP reported.

Columbia University's Response In a statement issued late on April 30, Columbia University said the NYPD was called in around 9 pm to restore order and ensure the campus community's safety.

"After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalised, and blockaded, we were left with no choice. Columbia public safety personnel were forced out of the building, and a member of our facilities team was threatened. We will not risk the safety of our community or the potential for further escalation," a Columbia spokesperson said.

In response, Columbia also issued a warning on April 30, threatening expulsion for any student refusing to vacate the occupied premises. Consequently, the campus has been partially restricted, allowing entry solely to essential staff and certain students.

Police Activity at City College of New York Meanwhile, further uptown, law enforcement officials also made arrests outside City College of New York (CCNY), dispersing protesters and setting up steel barricades in the vicinity. Despite these measures, the protest encampment at Columbia University remains unaffected, The New York Times reported.

Shortly before the clashes between police and protestors erupted, Mayor Eric Adams, accompanied by Rebecca Weiner, the NYPD's deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, and other police authorities, denounced the demonstrators' conduct.

“We cannot and will not allow what should be a peaceful gathering to turn into a violent spectacle that serves no purpose. We cannot wait till this situation becomes even more serious. This must end now," Adams said. He claimed “professional outside agitators" were influencing student-led demonstrations and warned students to leave, as per Bloomberg.

“If you are a parent or guardian of a student, please call your child and urge them to leave the area before the situation escalates in any way," Adams told reporters.

US Campus Protests Gain Steam Columbia students began their protests in April in response to concerns that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and have demanded that their institution "divest" from defence companies and Israeli interests. Following the Hamas attack on a music festival in southern Israel on October 7 that claimed 1,200 lives and held 250 as hostages, Israel launched an offensive on the Gaza Strip. The offensive has claimed more than 34,000 lives, including 15,000 children.

The protesters cited anti-Apartheid protests in support of South Africa and anti-war protests during the Vietnam War as inspirations for the movement.

Notably, the Columbia administration's decision to crack down on protestors using law enforcement led to outrage, and soon, solidarity encampments cropped up at universities and schools across the US.

Over 1,000 student protesters have been arrested by police in riot gear from university campuses in California, Connecticut, Louisiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Virginia, AP reported.

In a statement on April 30, US President Joe Biden said students are taking “absolutely the wrong approach", adding that protests have not been peaceful. The White House, in particular, criticised stand-offs at Columbia and California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, where students have occupied buildings, as per AP.

Israel and its backers have branded the university protests as antisemitic, while Israel's critics say it uses those allegations to silence opposition.

(With inputs from AFP, AP and Bloomberg)

