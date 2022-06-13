Prophet remark row: Kuwait deports expats who protested at Fahaheel. Here's why

Kuwait's Fahaheel area saw a demonstration organised after the Friday prayers in support of Prophet Muhammad, Arab News, an English-language daily newspaper, quoted sources as saying
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
DUBAI :The Kuwait government has asked detectives in the country to look for expats and report them their respective embassies in order to be deported and banned from entering the Arab country in future.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
DUBAI :The Kuwait government has asked detectives in the country to look for expats and report them their respective embassies in order to be deported and banned from entering the Arab country in future.
The decision comes after Kuwait saw expatriates involved in a sit-in demonstration being conducted at Fahaheel against the controversial comments made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.
The decision comes after Kuwait saw expatriates involved in a sit-in demonstration being conducted at Fahaheel against the controversial comments made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.
On Friday, several parts of India saw violent eruptions against Sharma's statements, demanding strict action against her, they also demandd that she be arrested.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Friday, several parts of India saw violent eruptions against Sharma's statements, demanding strict action against her, they also demandd that she be arrested.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kuwait's Fahaheel area also saw a demonstration organised after the Friday prayers in support of Prophet Muhammad, Arab News, an English-language daily newspaper published in Saudi Arabia, quoted sources as saying.
Kuwait's Fahaheel area also saw a demonstration organised after the Friday prayers in support of Prophet Muhammad, Arab News, an English-language daily newspaper published in Saudi Arabia, quoted sources as saying.
Now Kuwait has issued arrest warrant for all expats who took part in the demonstrations and directed that they be deported to their respective countries, never to be allowed back in Kuwait again.
Now Kuwait has issued arrest warrant for all expats who took part in the demonstrations and directed that they be deported to their respective countries, never to be allowed back in Kuwait again.
This strict action is being taken because Kuwait's law and regulation stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organised in the Gulf nation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This strict action is being taken because Kuwait's law and regulation stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organised in the Gulf nation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The expats broke the law in organising the sit-in demonstration.
The expats broke the law in organising the sit-in demonstration.
"The detectives are in the process of arresting them and referring to the deportation center to be deported to their countries and will be banned from entering Kuwait again," reported Al Rai, a Kuwaiti newspaper.
"The detectives are in the process of arresting them and referring to the deportation center to be deported to their countries and will be banned from entering Kuwait again," reported Al Rai, a Kuwaiti newspaper.
According to latest statistics, the number of Indian nationals legally residing in Kuwait has crossed the 10-lakh mark in 2019. The Indian community in Kuwait continues to grow at 5-6% per annum. The Indian community remains the largest and the most preferred community in Kuwait, the second largest expatriate community being the Egyptians, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.
According to latest statistics, the number of Indian nationals legally residing in Kuwait has crossed the 10-lakh mark in 2019. The Indian community in Kuwait continues to grow at 5-6% per annum. The Indian community remains the largest and the most preferred community in Kuwait, the second largest expatriate community being the Egyptians, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.
The Kuwait government was one of the few countries who had summoned the Indian envoy over the remarks of the former BJP functionaries.
The Kuwait government was one of the few countries who had summoned the Indian envoy over the remarks of the former BJP functionaries.
The Kuwait Foreign Ministry said that the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George was summoned and handed over an official protest note by the Assistant Secretary of State for Asia Affairs expressing Kuwait's "categorical rejection and condemnation" of the statements issued by an official of the ruling party against the Prophet.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Kuwait Foreign Ministry said that the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George was summoned and handed over an official protest note by the Assistant Secretary of State for Asia Affairs expressing Kuwait's "categorical rejection and condemnation" of the statements issued by an official of the ruling party against the Prophet.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The ministry welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India, in which it announced the suspension of the leader.
The ministry welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India, in which it announced the suspension of the leader.
The BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.
The BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.
Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dozen Muslim countries condemned the controversial remarks.
Dozen Muslim countries condemned the controversial remarks.
In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government has made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government.
In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government has made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government.
"We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said at a recent media briefing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said at a recent media briefing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I do not think I have anything additional to say on this," he had said.
"This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I do not think I have anything additional to say on this," he had said.
Meanwhile, in India, leaders of prominent Islamic groups and mosques in India appealed to fellow Muslims on Monday to suspend plans for protests against derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad made by two members of the ruling Hindu-nationalist party.
Meanwhile, in India, leaders of prominent Islamic groups and mosques in India appealed to fellow Muslims on Monday to suspend plans for protests against derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad made by two members of the ruling Hindu-nationalist party.
The message to avoid big gatherings was circulated after demonstrations took a violent turn last week, leading to the death of two Muslim teenagers and the wounding of more than 30 people, including police.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The message to avoid big gatherings was circulated after demonstrations took a violent turn last week, leading to the death of two Muslim teenagers and the wounding of more than 30 people, including police.