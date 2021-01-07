Protesters, backing Trump, swarm Statehouses across US

New Mexico police evacuated staff as a precaution from a Statehouse building that includes the governors office and the secretary of states office, shortly after hundreds of flag-waving supporters arrived in a vehicle caravan and on horseback. Demonstrators sang “God Bless America," honked horns and wrongly announced on a megaphone that Trump was the rightful election winner — though Biden won the vote in New Mexico by a margin of roughly 11 per cent. “It's the first time in the history of the United States that the peaceful transfer of power has been slowed by an act of violence,¨ Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf said. “It is a shameful moment, and I hope that the Congress can recover soon." Violent protests in Washington, DC, came as Congress tried to affirm Biden's Electoral College victory. News that protesters had breached the U.S. Capitol set off cheers at pro-Trump protests in Minnesota, Nevada and Arizona, where armed protesters marched at the Capitol in Phoenix and several men displayed a guillotine.