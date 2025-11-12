Protesters Confront Security at COP30 Climate Summit

(Bloomberg) -- A group of protesters clashed with security guards on Tuesday night at the entrance to the COP30 Blue Zone in Belém, the restricted area managed by the United Nations where official climate negotiations take place.

Witnesses said the group attempted to force its way into the site, demanding greater Indigenous representation in the conference’s discussions. Members of a left-wing movement called Juntos, or “together,” joined the demonstration in support.

A spokesperson for UN Climate Change said protestors breached security barriers at the main entrance to the COP, “causing minor injuries to two security staff, and minor damage to the venue.” Authorities are investigating, the venue is secured and negotiations continue, the spokesperson said.

“Some Indigenous groups weren’t enabled to register for the conference,” said activist Vitor Terra.

The clash underscored some frustration among Indigenous groups over limited participation in decision-making at the annual UN climate summit, despite COP30’s location in the heart of the Amazon.

“It’s not possible to discuss a new kind of society without addressing the climate,” said student Gabriel Braga, a spokesperson for the movement. “Our region was used for natural resource exploitation, decimating Indigenous peoples and their territories,” he said, adding COP30 does not address these issues.

Around the COP venue, security was reinforced with at least a dozen Pará state military police vehicles following the incident.

Earlier in the day, small groups of climate activists held peaceful protests inside the Blue Zone. The demonstrations were monitored by security guards but ended without tension or confrontation.

