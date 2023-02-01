Protest-hit Iran says WhatsApp, Instagram to remain blocked
Raisi charged that the two platforms, owned by US internet giant Meta, were at the root of the insecurity in the country during the recent riots
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed that WhatsApp and Instagram will remain blocked in the country, blaming the online platforms for stoking protests that started over four months ago.
