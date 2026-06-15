Protestors hold ex Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein images outside Buckingham Palace during King Charles birthday

Demonstrators gathered outside Buckingham Palace during this year's Trooping the Colour celebrations, displaying images of former Prince Andrew alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the royal family took part in the annual ceremony marking King Charles III's official birthday.
The protest unfolded on June 13 as thousands of spectators lined London's streets to watch the traditional military parade, one of the most significant events in the royal calendar.
Members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, later appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the customary Royal Air Force flypast.
According to reports, protesters assembled near Buckingham Palace carrying banners bearing slogans including "Down With the Crown" and placards featuring photographs of Andrew with Epstein. The demonstration formed part of a broader anti-monarchy campaign that has increasingly targeted royal events in recent months.
The protest comes amid continuing public attention surrounding Andrew's past association with Epstein. The Duke of York, who stepped back from public duties several years ago, has remained a source of controversy for the monarchy.
According to reports, King Charles removed Andrew's remaining royal titles in 2025 amid renewed scrutiny over documents and photographs connected to Epstein. Andrew has denied wrongdoing and has not returned to public royal duties.
People magazine reported that the demonstrators' actions mirrored similar protests seen during other major royal engagements this year, including Commonwealth Day events. Protest groups have sought to raise questions about the royal family's handling of controversies involving Andrew and have used high-profile public appearances to attract attention to their cause.
Despite the demonstration, the ceremonial proceedings continued as planned. Trooping the Colour, a centuries-old military tradition celebrating the sovereign's official birthday, featured more than 1,300 soldiers, hundreds of musicians and a military procession through central London. Crowds gathered along The Mall to watch the parade before senior royals appeared on the palace balcony.
The royal family has faced similar demonstrations at recent public events, reflecting ongoing debate about the future of the monarchy and continued scrutiny of Prince Andrew's past relationship with Epstein.
Protesters once again used one of the monarchy's most visible annual ceremonies to draw attention to those concerns as Trooping the Colour concluded in central London.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.