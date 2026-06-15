Protestors hold ex Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein images outside Buckingham Palace during King Charles birthday

Demonstrators gathered outside Buckingham Palace during this year's Trooping the Colour celebrations, displaying images of former Prince Andrew alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the royal family took part in the annual ceremony marking King Charles III's official birthday.
The protest unfolded on June 13 as thousands of spectators lined London's streets to watch the traditional military parade, one of the most significant events in the royal calendar.
Members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, later appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the customary Royal Air Force flypast.
According to reports, protesters assembled near Buckingham Palace carrying banners bearing slogans including "Down With the Crown" and placards featuring photographs of Andrew with Epstein. The demonstration formed part of a broader anti-monarchy campaign that has increasingly targeted royal events in recent months.
The protest comes amid continuing public attention surrounding Andrew's past association with Epstein. The Duke of York, who stepped back from public duties several years ago, has remained a source of controversy for the monarchy.
According to reports, King Charles removed Andrew's remaining royal titles in 2025 amid renewed scrutiny over documents and photographs connected to Epstein. Andrew has denied wrongdoing and has not returned to public royal duties.
People magazine reported that the demonstrators' actions mirrored similar protests seen during other major royal engagements this year, including Commonwealth Day events. Protest groups have sought to raise questions about the royal family's handling of controversies involving Andrew and have used high-profile public appearances to attract attention to their cause.
Despite the demonstration, the ceremonial proceedings continued as planned. Trooping the Colour, a centuries-old military tradition celebrating the sovereign's official birthday, featured more than 1,300 soldiers, hundreds of musicians and a military procession through central London. Crowds gathered along The Mall to watch the parade before senior royals appeared on the palace balcony.
The royal family has faced similar demonstrations at recent public events, reflecting ongoing debate about the future of the monarchy and continued scrutiny of Prince Andrew's past relationship with Epstein.
Protesters once again used one of the monarchy's most visible annual ceremonies to draw attention to those concerns as Trooping the Colour concluded in central London.