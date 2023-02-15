US Presidential Elections 2024: “I am a proud daughter of Indian immigrants. My parents left India in search of better life, they lived in South Carolina. Our town came to love us, but it wasn't always easy, we were the only Indian family" Indian origin former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday, formally launched her 2024 US Presidential Election campaign.

Born in Bamberg, South Carolina on 20 January 1972, Nikki Haley's birth name was Nimrata Nikki Randhawa. Her parents Ajit Singh Randhawa, and mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa immigrated to the United States from Amritsar, Punjab.

Haley, during her campaign, posed herself as the younger, fresher alternative to her former boss in the Republican Party- Donald Trump.

Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Addressing her enthusiastic supporters at an event here in South Carolina, she declared: "For a strong America... For a proud America... I am running for President of the United States of America!".

"When America is distracted, the world is less safe... And today, our enemies think the American era has passed. They’re wrong. America is not past our prime. It’s just that our politicians are past theirs!

"We won’t win the fight for the 21st Century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th Century. And so, I have an announcement to make. I stand before you as the daughter of immigrants – as a proud wife of a combat veteran – and as the mom of two amazing children," she said.

Her formal declaration means she will be the first contender to join the contest against her former 76-year-old boss Trump, who announced his third bid for the White House late last year.

Before entering the presidential ballot, Haley has to win the Republican Party's presidential primary which will start in January next year. The next US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

