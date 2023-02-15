'Proud daughter of Indian immigrants': Nikki Haley launches 2024 US Presidential Poll campaign
- Her formal declaration means she will be the first contender to join the contest against her former 76-year-old boss Trump, who announced his third bid for the White House late last year
US Presidential Elections 2024: “I am a proud daughter of Indian immigrants. My parents left India in search of better life, they lived in South Carolina. Our town came to love us, but it wasn't always easy, we were the only Indian family" Indian origin former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Wednesday, formally launched her 2024 US Presidential Election campaign.
