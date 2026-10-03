‘Proud he is part of our nation's story’: Dubai Crown Prince praises Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar's courage

Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed has praised Indian flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage, saying he had demonstrated the “highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.”

Hamdan shared a photograph from his visit to Smit Machchhar, who is receiving treatment in hospital, and said the UAE leadership extends its “appreciation and praise” to the pilot.

‘Proud that he is part of our team’ In a post on X, Hamdan said Smit Machchhar had become part of the UAE’s national story and praised his contribution in protecting lives.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What incident occurred aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 involving Captain Smit Machchhar? ⌵ On September 30, during flydubai Flight FZ1073, Captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured by his co-pilot in an alleged attack that resulted in a rapid descent of the aircraft before emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. 2 Why is Captain Smit Machchhar being praised by leaders and the public? ⌵ Captain Machchhar is being praised for his remarkable courage and quick thinking during the cockpit attack, which allowed crew members and passengers to intervene and avert a potential disaster. 3 How did Captain Machchhar respond during the cockpit attack? ⌵ Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling crew and passengers to subdue the co-pilot and ultimately make an emergency landing. 4 What recognition has Captain Smit Machchhar received for his actions during the incident? ⌵ Captain Machchhar has received praise from various public figures, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, acknowledging his bravery. 5 What health updates have been provided regarding Captain Smit Machchhar's recovery? ⌵ As of the latest updates, Captain Machchhar is under medical care and is recovering well, with the Indian Embassy confirming they are in contact with his family and supporting his recovery.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation” Hamdan wrote, adding that Machchhar was also part of the UAE’s “human experience”.

He concluded the message by describing the UAE as a “a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life.”

Machchhar injured in cockpit attack Smit Machchhar was seriously injured during an alleged attack inside the cockpit of a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Despite his injuries, the pilot was able to respond during the confrontation, while crew members and passengers intervened. The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar remains under medical care as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Indian pilot recovering The Indian Embassy in the UAE said Machchhar remains under medical care and is recovering well.

“Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well,” the embassy said on X, adding that it remains in contact with his family and local authorities.

Machchhar was initially treated in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for further treatment.

What happened aboard flydubai flight FZ1073? The incident took place on September 30 aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 170 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv.. The aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Tabuk after a violent confrontation inside the cockpit.

According to UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, the co-pilot attacked Machchhar with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The UAE has described the incident as an attempted “terrorist act”. Investigators are continuing to establish the circumstances and motive.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers and crew then intervened and subdued the co-pilot, while two off-duty pilots helped operate the aircraft before it landed safely in Tabuk. The plane reportedly lost more than 16,000 feet during the incident.

Co-pilot identified The co-pilot has been identified by multiple reports as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national. He had previously been grounded in Oman amid concerns over alleged extremist views.